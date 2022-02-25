The weekend is here and if you are wondering what to watch we are here to help you. starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has released in theatres today, and ’s web series has started streaming on Netflix. But well, not just these two, there are many movies that have released in theatres this week and on OTT, and many web series have also started streaming. So, below is the list of content that you can binge-watch on OTT over the weekend or can enjoy in theatres… Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 1: Ajith starrer ranks no 2 among all-time highest openers in Tamil Nadu – check out full list

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has released, and it has received positive reviews. While some netizens feel that Alia is miscast in the film, many of them have loved her performance. So, 's directorial will be a perfect option for you to watch in theatres.

Valimai

If you want to watch a Tamil film, then and starrer Vailmai can be an option for you. The movie has also released in Hindi, so Hindi movie audiences have two options this week, Valimai and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bheemla Nayak

For Telugu moviegoers, there’s Bheemla Nayak. The film stars and in the lead roles, and it is getting an exceptional response in theatres. So, if you want to watch a perfect masala entertainer then Bheemla Nayak is an option for you.

The Fame Game (Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit has made her digital debut with The Fame Game. The series has premiered on Netflix, binge-watching a Madhuri Dixit show is just the perfect way to spend your weekend.

Love Hostel (Zee5)

If you want to watch something hard-hitting then Love Hostel is a good option for you. The movie stars , , and Sanya Malhotra, and it has received positive reviews from critics.