London Files is an investigative thriller series that follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light, one that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the 6-episode series is all set to premiere on 21st April on Voot Select.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Brochara is a slice-of-life show which explores the bromance between four friends – Dhiren, Kanan, Shivashish and Pranay – delving into the nuances of male bonding. In Season 2, the quartet will return to the screen as they navigate life, ambitions and relationships together with each other’s unhindered support. The 5-episodic series show is headlined by Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari and Sayandeep Sengupta, and drops 18th April on Voot.

Created and directed by Shefali Bhsuhan, co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui, Guilty Minds stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in lead roles alongside Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik and Benjamin Gilani among others. This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, premieres 22nd April on Amazon Prime.