What to watch today on ALT Balaji, Google Play and Netflix: Drive away your Monday blues with Crimes and Confessions, Destination Wedding and more

Well, it's Monday and while you must be cribbing of the weekend getting over, we have a list of some entertaining stuff, which will keep you at the edge of your seats. Here are some shows and movies on ALT Balaji, Netflix and more for you to watch today.

Crimes and Confessions - ALT Balaji

The anthology crime web series narrates five stories about love, lust, greed, longing, jealousy and gender politics. It features Sushant Kandya, , Ankita Chakraborty, Aniruddh Roy, Tarun Shukla, Samikssha Batnagar, Shreya Singh, Diya Shukla, Trishaan Maini, Pradeep Duhan, Ashish Trivedi, Arti Gupta, Workship Khanna, Girban Noorani, Tarun Kumar, Ashmith Kunder, Lekha Prajapati, Manoj Singh Kaira, , Raman, Siddharth, , Prerika Arora, Alika Nair, Heer Kaur, Priyanka Verma and others in key roles.

Destination Wedding - Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Starring Winona Ryder and in lead roles, the romantic-comedy drama is written and directed by Victor Levin. It was released in 2018 in theatres and garnered mixed reviews from critics and audience.

Shaman King - Netflix

The animated Japanese series is written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei. It has voice overs of stars like Megumi Hayashibara, Youko Hikasa, Minami Takayama, Katsuyuki Konishi, Inuko Inuyama, Romi Park, Kōsuke Takaguchi, Masahiko Tanaka, Wataru Takagi, Yuji Ueda, Megumi Nakajima, Michiko Neya, Tooru Sakurai, Nana Mizuki, Takumu Miyazono, Noriaki Kanze, Takehito Koyasu and others.

Ennopdoppam - Roots Video

The Malayalam social film is directed by P Abhijith and stars Surya Ishaan in a lead role.

Kalimpong Krimes - KLiKK

The Bengali thriller crime series is essentially a film within a film story. Directed by Tapan Saha, the film stars Debleena Dutt, Arjun Chakraborty, Payel Mukherjee, Srijani Mitra Mustaphee, Trambak Roychowdhury, Rana Basu Thakur, Rahul Burman, Indra Banerjee, Indranil Banerjee, Sumanta Mukherjee, Deb Kumar Mitra, Amit Srimani, Ashok Chowdhury, Raz Kumar Burmann and Sahelee Majumdar in key roles.