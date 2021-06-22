Which of these upcoming projects starring Sidharth Shukla are you more excited about? Vote Now

The handsome hunk of TV and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, recently won our hearts with his performance in Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he portrayed the character of Agastya Rao, a hot-headed arty theatre director who falls head over heels in love with Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee. While fans showered immense love on Sid, the actors seems to be in huge demand as he has reportedly bagged four projects. And we want to know from you that for which one you are more excited through your votes. Also Read - Rumour Has It! Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget to team up for an OTT series

Talking about the first project, there are reports that Sidharth is collaborating the gorgeous TV diva, Jennifer for an OTT project. Apparently, both the stars have agreed to be a part of the venture but we are waiting for the official announcement of this. On the other hand, it is said that Sid has signed a show for Disney + Hotstar that also stars and in key roles. Touted to be spy-thriller, the shooting of the schedule of the show will be decided once the lockdown gets over. Also Read - Is Sidharth Shukla taken? The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor has the answer

Speaking about his third project, rumours continue to surface that he is a part of Om Raut's ambitious pan-India film, Adipurush, which features , Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. While Sidharth has denied this news, reports suggest that he is actually doing it. And last but definitely not the least because this project is confirmed and it reunites Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Producer Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway and soon people would get new stills. Expected to be a romantic track, fans are excitedly waiting to witness the mesmering chemistry of #SidNaaz. The duo had earlier collaborated for singles like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, which shattered several records on YouTube.