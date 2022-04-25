and 's marriage is apparently in shambles. The King Richard star is now in India where he is meeting Sadhguru. It seems he needs some spiritual solace given the kind of turmoil he is in. As per Marca, one of his projects with Netflix is under trouble. It seems the online platform has apparently decided to cancel it. All this is happening after Oscars 2022. He slapped comedian on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. She is battling alopecia. Of late, news emerged that he was upset as Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett-Smith were apparently close at one point of time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda takes a dip in the pool with Pranali Rathod sitting on the edge; fans get crazy about new BTS 'couple' pic

Now, his film Bright 2 has reportedly been cancelled by Netflix. The first film, Bright was made in 2017 and was a hit for Netflix. Will Smith was the star of the action movie featuring goblins and orcs. It seems it was an initial hit but slowly the views started dropping. As per Marca, the plans for Bright 2 have now been put on the backburner indefinitely. It might not see the light of the day as reported by Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw but the alleged reason is not the slap incident of Oscars 2022.

The Aladdin, Independence Day, Bad Boys actor is facing some issues on the professional front as well. Nat Geo has delayed production for the travel show Pole To Pole in which Will Smith travels the world.

Other Netflix projects of Will Smith that are on hold are Fast and Loose an action flick and the crime biopic, The Council. The latter is a new installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The superstar's USD 350 million fortune is also at stake. Jada Pinkett Smith will be eligible to get 50 per cent of it under Californian laws.