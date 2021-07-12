Woah! Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to get a Hindi remake; which actor you think can step into his shoes?

After Master and Hit, we have the announcement another Hindi remake of the south blockbuster, which is 's Soorarai Pottru. The film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment. While the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original one, the makers have not revealed the lead actor of this remake. While you must be thinking, which actor can step into Suriya's shoes, we gave you the list of actors, who can do justice to this role and you can vote for your choice. Also Read - Bhuj teaser: ‘Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahadat chuni hai,’ Ajay Devgn looks promising as IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik

The Greek-god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan definitely has the potential to create a craft, which has the element of rawness and intensity.

Well, just like Suriya, Ajay Devgn's intense eyes can make wonders for this remake. When it comes to acting, Ajay Devgn can definitely acte this portrayal with his impeccable performance.

The live-wire has been surprising us by portraying some unconventional and out-of-the-box roles and if he comes on board for this project, we will see another unseen aspect of his versatility.

Talking about the remake, Suriya said in a statement, "The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this had to be a pan India film, because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi."

On the other hand, director Sudha Kongara added, "I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I’m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original.''