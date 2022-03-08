Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Nayanthara starrer Maya, Nargis starrer Mother India, Charlize Theron starrer Bombshell – what do all these movies have in common? Well, along with being great films, they also showcased towering female protagonists. So, if you love strong female-centric films, then do not miss these gems we've assembled for you right here, especially with Women's Day 2022 dawning upon us. So, without further ado, here are the best movies with strong female protagonists to binge-watch this Women's Day, and the OTT platforms you can catch them on... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed, Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu and more

Raazi - Amazon Prime

First up is own Raazi, where she knocked it out of the park in the role of a real-life female spy.

Mother India - Jio Cinema

film is India's definitive look on female empowerment and a women putting duty and honour above all else.

Maya - Netflix

Nayanthara's gutsy portrayal as single mother is only rivalled by this horror movie's genuinely spooky thrills.

The Call - Netflix

This Korean horror film, spread across two timelines, encompasses two strong women with good and evil intent.

Million Dollar Baby - Amazon Prime

Even with Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood and in the fray, was too good in this.

Bombshell - Lionsgate Play

Bombshell is a 2019 film based on true events of how a group of women come together to expose Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Bombshell received rave reviews, with audiences loving the performances of lead cast , and , who were also nominated for various prestigious awards owing to their performance. The film is helmed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. Ladies, this one is not worth a miss.