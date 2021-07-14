WTF Wednesday: Calling for a bycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and trolling Shaheer Sheik and Ankita Lokhande is no way of honouring Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy

Pavitra Rishta 2 has gone on floors and will stream in some time on ZEE5 and AltBalaji. However, the decision has not pleased everyone, with fans up in arms, calling for a boycott of the show, and trolling both and left, right and centre. They can neither seem to come to terms with the former replacing SSR nor are they pleased about the latter agreeing to costar with someone else as Manav, and have made their distinct displeasure against both as also the makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 felt on social media. Look at some of the tweets below: Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS his first reaction when he was approached to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput

Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions...That emotion which directly connects to Sushant..

So we can't accept this Manav 2...

Let's Boycott..

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottPavitraRishta2 — ?GÖÙRÏ???(Justice For SSR❤️)⭐ (@Advocate_Gouri) July 12, 2021

Our Manav Deshmukh is only Sushant...And no one can ever take his place❗❗ - SSR IS A REVOLUTION#BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/JmbZg6Hi0r — ?❤Zeba_SSR❤??☘️ (@Zeba4Sushant) July 11, 2021

Ruining Manav's role and it's intolerable. Manav isn't just a character, it's an emotion and you can't play with our emotions. No one is better than Sushant as Manav so why you ruining a iconic character? @ektarkapoor @anky1912 No Sushant No Pavitra Rishta#BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/rI2Rzt23H2 — Justice 4 SSR (@SeemaR001) July 11, 2021

Sushant is the one who made Manav Immortal. And we can't see anyone else playing Manav. Never use his name for your personal gain. Remember him, celebrate him not exploit him.#BoycottPavitraRishta2@ektarkapoor @anky1912 ~ S.B. ??

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT✨✨ — Subh Biswas (Dada) ?? (@SubhBiswas4U) July 12, 2021

If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again ?. Such a fake lady. Thank god SSR was break-up with her ??#BoycottPavitraRishta2 Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR pic.twitter.com/MTEL4DgBYI — Tuli ?|| Justice For SSR || (@SushantIsPhoton) July 12, 2021

In today's WTF Wednesday story, we'd dearly like to know if these so-called Sushant Singh Rajput fans are actually Sushant Singh Rajput fans because no true fan would tarnish the legacy of their idol like this. Besides all manner of stench they've spread for more than a year on social media, it's beyond reason or logic that anything a deceased actor has done is out of bounds after she/he has passed away. Never before it has happened anywhere in the world, and never would such bizarre conditions be expected in future, too, well...unless, Sushant fans are in the picture. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

Even living actor's works are remade time and again, and truth be told (if we really must get into harsh facts to drive basic common sense home), then the copyright of an actor's work doesn't live or die with said actor, but with the producer of that work, and by those grounds, is well within her rights to take the story of Pavitra Rishta forward. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh will get acceptance as the new Manav? Vote Now

Now, let's come to the so-called emotional part of this inexplicable chapter as we know that's what these newly sprung SSR fans are going for: Well, how are they honouring the memory of the idol they claim to love by themselves dragging his name into all sorts of controversies at every opportunity, without the man being around to even voice his opinion? And do they really believe that he'd have wanted his work to remain stagnant and his costars to not team up with others? If they actually think that, then logic is truly lost on them, isn't it?

Finally, and most importantly, we'd like to know where were all these so-called Sushant Singh Rajput fans when we was alive or when his movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, , Sonchiriya not only flopped, but also took poor openings at the box-office. If only they had made their voices positively known then as they do negatively now, who knows, things may have turned out differently.