Content on OTT platforms faces a lot of controversies. While sometimes the series hurts the religious sentiments of the people, sometimes it's just the skin tone of the protagonist that becomes the talk of the town. This year, many films and series have been released on OTT platforms, and like every year many of them were embroiled in controversies. So, here's a look at the list of films and series that courted controversies this year…

Tandav

2021 started with Saif Ali Khan's Tandav. While the show was getting positive reviews and the viewers were liking it, there were FIRs filed against the makers. There were accusations that the show has hurt the religious sentiments of a section of the audience because of a scene where Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub was dressed as Lord Shiva and mouthed the dialogue 'azaadi'.

The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 faced two controversies. The minor one was that a certain section of people was not happy to see a dark-skinned . And the major controversy was that The Tamil Nadu government wanted a ban on the screening of the series as they felt that the show will hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and also the people of Tamil Nadu.

Squid Game

Korean series Squid Game is one of the most viewed shows this year. But, even Squid Game faced controversies. It was said that after watching the series the children were getting violent and were recreating the games that were shown in it.

Jai Bhim

’s Jai Bhim received a great response from the critics, but Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) alleged that certain scenes in the film tarnished the image of the Vanniyar community. Later, the makers had apologised for it.

Bombay Begums

The NCPCR, a statutory body formed under an act of the Indian Parliament in 2007, had sent a legal notice to Bombay Begums. The commission stated that the series could “pollute young minds” and also result in abuse and exploitation of children. They had also criticised the depiction of minors indulging in sexual activities and drugs.

The Empire

The Empire is undoubtedly one of the biggest series made in India. After the trailer of the series was released, a section of the audience wanted a ban on it, as they felt that the makers are glorifying the Islamic invader Babur.