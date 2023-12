The surge in Korean dramas has been the biggest trend in 2023. The boom in the consumption of Korean Drama and other Korean content has been palpable. As we conclude another year in a couple of days, here's looking back at the highest-rated Korean Dramas of 2023 that you must include in your binge list if you have not already. The beginners of the Korean Drama world can save the list for the future.

Top 10 highest-rated Korean Dramas of 2023

My Dearest

Streaming on Viki Rakuten, My Dearest stars Lee Janghyun and Yoo Gilchae in lead roles. 93% of Google users are fans of this series. It has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb. The first and the only historical drama on this list. It is a love story between a man who doesn't want to marry and a woman who is looking for love despite being married once.

The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother is liked by 96% of Google Users. It has 8.4 IMDb ratings too. The Good Bad Mother is a story about a relationship between a mother and son played by Ra Miran and Lee Dohyun. Kangho (Dohyung) has had a rough childhood and upbringing. As he grows older, he starts maintaining distance from his mother.

Behind Your Touch

Suho, Lee Minki, and Han Jimin starrer Behind Your Touch is one of the most-watched Kdramas of the year. It can be watched on Netflix. About 94% of Google users have loved this show. In this Korean Drama, the female lead can look into a person's past through physical touch. It is laced with a mystery which will keep viewers hooked till the end. The IMDb rating for Behind Your Touch is 7.3.

Strong Girl Nam Soon

People who loved Strong Girl Do Bong Soon have been eagerly looking forward to this Korean drama. Yes, it has Park Hyunsik and Park Boyoung making cameo appearances. But the sequel featuring Gang Namsoon, Ryu Shioh and Gang Heesik lives up to its predecessor. The series has been well received by 91% of Google users. It has 6.6 IMDb rating.

Celebrity

Park Gyuyoung and Kang Minhyuk starrer Celebrity have been in the buzz when it dropped on Netflix. The series talks about the dark side of social media and influencers. It is a must-watch Korean Drama.

Destined With You

Who doesn't love a fantasy touch in Korean dramas? Well, here's a successful lawyer who is wealthy but is struggling with a curse. And his rescuer is an ordinary civil servant who can break his curse. The series is on Netflix. 89% a Google users have loved this drama. It has a 7.7 IMDb rating.

Island Season 2

Cha Eunwoo, Kim Namgill and Lee Dahee starrer Korean Drama brought a sequel to their original series. The Amazon Prime Series is quite popular amongst fans. This time the three of them face more bad creatures and challenges.

My Demon

Video clips from My Demon are going viral online. The fans have loved the chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoojung. 89% of Google users are impressed with his Korean Drama which is on Netflix. It has an 8.2 rating on IMDb. The fantasy drama talks about a demon whose power is accidentally switched with a young heiress.

Twinkling Watermelon

A heartwarming drama about the child of a deaf adult who has amazing musical abilities. He time travels and meets young people who love everything about music. They form a band together called Watermelon Sugar. Twinkling Watermelon is their story.

King The Land

King The Land stars Im Yoonah and Lee Junho in the lead. The series dropped on Netflix and has 80% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The series features the most hit trope which is office romance. Junho plays CEO while Yoonah plays his employee. King the Land is fairly new and growing on IMDb.

