Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service recently premiered the new season ofthe cult family drama Yeh Meri Family. The new season features talented actors JuhiParmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada and Anngad Raaj. Ever since its release the web serieshas been garnering a lot of praise and appreciation from the audiences. Set in the chillywinters of the 90s, the cult family drama revolves around the day-to-day life of theAwasthi family based in Lucknow. From the drawn-out 'Gooood morning, ma'am' in class toplaying rock paper scissors, times have changed and so have we considering the virtual eraof gadgets. We are, however, just a click away from the golden era with the new season ofYeh Meri Family.

Juhi Parmar plays the character of Neerja Awasthi

Juhi Parmar who plays the character of Neerja Awasthi, who is a mother, a teacher, and awife, makes her debut on the OTT platform with this classic and speaking about her debuthere's what the actor says, "When the story and the script were narrated to me for thefirst time, I instantly knew I had to do it. I couldn't wait for the shoot to start! I havealways chosen characters that I can relate to and Neerja reminded me of how my mom waswhile I was growing up in the 90s. I was very happy to have received the offer of such abeautiful character."

Juhi Parmar talks about working for OTT platform

On being asked about her experience working in the digital space, Juhi added, "As an actor,we try to give our best despite the medium. However, when we talk about television, we geta longer period to build the character and connect with the audience whereas in OTT, thetime is limited. We know the beginning and the end, and the restricted time makes it lookchallenging to make that kind of an impact on the audience which is why we have workshopsso when we start shooting, it does not feel as difficult. It's well-planned andpractised."

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season of Yeh meri Family is available on Amazon mini TV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for FREE!