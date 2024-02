Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles will be released in theatres on March 15. Yodha is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Ahead of its film release, Yodha has already secured an OTT platform to stream the premiere after the theatrical run. Yes, you read that right! BollywoodLife gets you the latest entertainment news updates now on WhatsApp. Don't forget to check it out. Also Read - Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra's action packed avatar impresses fans; trends at top spot on YouTube

Yodha which is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha have given the rights of their film to Amazon Prime Video as per 123Telugu reports. The film is said to be purchased by Amazon Prime Video for a huge amount. Well, the teaser of Yodha was released on February 19 along with the announcement. The teaser left netizens excited for the film to release on the big screens. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen in a fierce avatar and is saving hostages from a plane hijack.

Yodha was slated to release on November 11, 2022 but later got postponed to July 2023. The film was supposed to be released on September 15, then December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Sidharth spoke about his role in the film and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play a character that pushes his artistic boundaries.