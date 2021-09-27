Late actor 's son Babil Khan is making his acting debut with Netflix film Qala, has been reportedly roped in to play the lead protagonist in Yash Raj Films' debut web-series, which will be directed by 's son Shiv Rawail. The production banner is opening a separate digital wing, where they will bankroll OTT content. As per the reports, the 5 part series headlined by Babil Khan will be an intriguing investigative thriller, which is set in Bhopal and will go on floors in November. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and more: Here are the release dates of the upcoming biggies of these Bollywood superstars

Shiv Rawail was earlier supposed to make his directorial debut with a superhero film starring , Ahaan Pandey and Manushi Chillar. But the film has been postponed indefinitely as the budget is not feasible looking at the current scenario of COVID 19. Though it is said that Shiv might start this film after wrapping the series with Babil. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's film to RELEASE on THIS date; will also mark reopening of theatres in Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Talking about Babil Khan's Qala, it is produced by and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production banner, Clean Slate Filmz. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and in pivotal roles. Also Read - From a fancy house in London worth Rs. 54 crore to Rs 1.6 crore car: 5 MOST expensive things owned by Ajay Devgn and Kajol will blow your mind

In June, Babil Khan had shared a picture posing with filmmaker and producer Ronnie Lahiri by announcing his second acting venture. While sharing the post Babil wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)." Producer Ronnie also shared the pictures on Instagram and penned that he was honoured to take forward Irrfan Khan's legacy. "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, and now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is it?," wrote the producer.

So, are you excited for these upcoming projects of Babil Khan? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.