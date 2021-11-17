YRF to rope in four top heroes for its first OTT release, will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan join the cast – any guesses?

The amount of money Yash Raj Films is investing for its first OTT project, not many Bollywood movies have so much money riding on them, raising our expectation sky-high both for the cast and scale of what could be India's grandest OTT release till date