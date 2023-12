Yu Yu Hakusho is the latest Netflix Japanese live action anime for fans. The genre is gaining immense popularity with viewers all over. Death Note and Alice in Borderland got rave reviews from fans and critics. Yu Yu Hakusho is created by Yoshihiro Togashi and the series is made by Akira Morii and Kazutaka Sakamoto. Here are five reasons every anime/manga lover must watch Yu Yu Hakusho...

Watch the trailer of Yu Yu Hakusho here



Takumi Kitamura as the hero

The story starts with teenager Yusuke Urameshi who is dead. However, he is not accepted in the afterlife. He is given a second chance. He has to fight demons in the human world under the guidance of Koenma. The actor has done a fabulous job.

Top-notch direction and stunts

Yu Yu Hakusho is directed by Sho Tsukikawa. It seems the violence is presented in a gripping manner even though everything is CGI. The action choreography in the visuals effects is of great quality. Fans will be reminded of some Hollywood blockbusters. The effects used in making the demons is of fantastic quality.

Good performances by supporting cast

The filmmaker Tsukikawa has added the humane touch to the anime. The relationship between Yusuke and his friends like Keiko added extra dimensions to the story. Even Shuhei Uesugi has delivered a good performance in the live anime film.

The heritage of the Manga

The manga has sold 78 million copies so far. It is one of the best Shonen mangas. Every episode is around five hours on Netflix. The monsters in Yu Yu Hakusho are known as Yokai.

Broad appeal

The series has an universal appeal with its theme of young people, and lots of humour. The manga wrapped up in 1994. Even female audiences love some of the characters.