Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was one of the surprising hits of 2023. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer did a business of nearly Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office. The Laxman Utekar movie is set in a small town in India. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's chemistry was loved by one and all. The story of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is about a couple who pretend to seek divorce as they do not want to live in a joint family. The movie is a romantic-comedy one that is yet to see the light of a digital release. Why haven't the makers announced the OTT release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke yet?

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to watching Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on OTT after its super successful run in theatres. But it's been over seven months since the theatrical release of the film. Why isn't the movie made available on OTT? These days with the OTT boom, filmmakers announce the OTT platform of the movie well in advance or announce digital release within the next two months of the theatrical release. But it is not the case with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal starrer movie.

Well, there can be multiple reasons for the delay in the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on OTT. These days, OTT releases are as celebrated as theatrical releases. And a film as successful as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also deserves such a celebrated release. Also, since the OTT boom, movies and web series are releasing on OTT platforms every week. People in India are now binge-watching not just Hindi content but other regional and international content as well. Owing to that, the movie might get shadowed by the clutter of releases on various platforms. The makers might want to avoid such an outcome. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Box office records Ayushmann Khurrana film will have to break to enter list of top hits of 2023

Also, another factor has to be taken into consideration here. The film was a huge success. And fans are awaiting the OTT release with bated breath. While it was reported that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is going to be released on JioCinema on 2nd December, there was no official announcement or confirmation on the same. It could be that the makers are looking for the right OTT platform and/or want to fetch a good deal for the much-loved Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal movie. Again, these are just conjectures about what's really keeping the makers from releasing ZHZB on OTT, but keep the enthusiasm high, audience. They might listen to you!