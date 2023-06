Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming in the last week of June 2023. The second season of the show will be held for six to eight weeks. As of now, casting is on in full swing. We have heard that names like Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar, Jannat Zubair and others have been approached for the show. A new name is doing the rounds. It is being reported that will be on the show. The presence of the superstar has made Bigg Boss OTT a lot bigger this year. We are wondering if Salman Khan will indeed be hosting all the weekends as he has to follow up with Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Are these the final, confirmed contestants on Salman Khan's show?

Abhijeet Sawant is known to everyone as the first winner of Indian Idol. The singer has done a number of music based reality shows, including Nach Baliye. This will be his foray into the digital world. Abhijeet Sawant also turned into an actor with projects in Marathi industry. He is also a film producer. Of late, he has been busy doing shows all over India and the world. Abhijeet Sawant could bring in the regional flavour to the show. Some of the confirmed names as per social media are Pooja Gor, Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojari, Anjali Arora, Faisal Shaikh and others.

Bigg Boss OTT season one was won by Divya Agarwal. After the show, it was Urfi Javed who became the biggest viral sensation thanks to her audacious and bizarre sense of fashion. Pratik Sehajpal, , Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhatt also got some fame. Given that Bigg Boss OTT is also seen as a recruitment zone for future Bigg Boss contestants, many are keen to be on the show. Abhijeet Sawant has a good recall value till date. His last song was with Bollywood composer .