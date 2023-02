The look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Citadel is out. It is now official that the filming for the show will begin soon. It is being directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. The shoot was to start in 2022 but got delayed as Samantha Ruth Prabhu got diagnosed with Myositis. It is an auto-immune condition which leads to the inflammation of the joints and muscles. The actress had to undergo an intensive treatment programme. Now, the first look of the actress is out. We can see her in black pants and a leather jacket. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like the perfect boss babe in the pics. Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about getting strong mentally as she works out like a beast in the gym [Watch Video]

She has worked with Raj and DK before for The Family Man. They were absolutely sure that they wanted her on board. Fans have praised the actress on social media for such a quick and stunning comeback.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said in a statement to Variety that the whole Citadel universe is kind of inter-connected. She said she is thrilled to be working with Varun Dhawan and described him as someone who is full of life and good cheer.