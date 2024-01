Fighter, packed with intense aerial action featuring Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is now playing in theatres. Directed by War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, produced by Marflix Pictures with Viacom18 Studios, the action extravaganza’s release coincides with India's Republic Day 2024. The tale weaves around Squadron Leaders Shamsher Pathania, fondly known as Patty (played by Hrithik Roshan) and Minal Rathore or Minnie (Deepika Padukone tugging the character's strings). They are on a secret mission with their eyes aiming a terrorist faction. Adding a silver lining to the ensemble is Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, mentoring the heroic squadron leaders. The cream of the cast also includes talents like Ashutosh Rana, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Talat Aziz, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Buzz and excitement surround Fighter, especially after its exciting teaser, intriguing character posters, and the release of the chartbuster song, Sher Khul Gaye. The film elevates as the first of its type in action-genre in India and serves as the first get-together of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on screen. No wonder then, a major OTT player, Netflix, has managed to hook in Fighter for its streaming platform. The movie will grace the streaming platform once it completes its theatrical journey. Although we are still in the dark regarding the exact OTT release date, we have our fingers crossed for a pre-Holi 2024 screening.

Fighter controversy

Where there's heat, there's controversy. And Fighter is no different. Pakistani celebrities lobbed criticism at the film's trailer, interpreting it as a specific country's propaganda flick. Putting the whispers to rest, director Siddharth Anand articulated that Fighter is a patriotic film against terrorism, not a smear campaign against any country.

Fighter is a hot and anticipated title that interweaves the undeniable charisma of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with a patriotic theme and thrill.