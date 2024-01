One of the most talked about films of 2023 was Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie based on the rights of traditional native Indians is a Western crime drama thriller. Killers of the Flower Moon made over USD 156 million globally. Those who have missed on watching the movie can view it on Apple TV+. It will be made available for global audience from January 12, 2023. Apple Original Films made the announcement a day back. The movie has got multiple nominations in the Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Moss' half-sister Lottie Moss chill out at London nightclub? Fans wonder if she is his new flame

Killers of the Flower Moon a front-runner at the awards

Killers of the Flower Moon had Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in lead roles. The movie was produced by Apple TV and had its premiere in Cannes. Paramount released the movie in theatres worldwide. It has bagged many nominations in the major awards, and people are expecting some top honours for the same. It has got 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations. Talking about the Oscars 2023, it has been short-listed in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The New York Film Critics circle has termed it the Best Film.

What is it about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is adapted from the book written by David Grann. It is set in the county of Oklahoma in the 1920s and the tells us about serial murders of members of the Osage Nation who had oil as wealth. It is about a period when brutal crimes shook the nation. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.