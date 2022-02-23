Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REACTS on being trolled for participating in Kangana Ranaut's show after his spat with her

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's promo of being a part of 's Lock Upp has left the netizens confused. Munawar's grabbed a lot of eyeballs when he was jailed for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during one of his shows, however, he always stuck to his statement that he was punishing for a joke that he didn't even crack. And that time Kangana even slammed the comedian and they had indulged in to a spat online. And now him being part of the show is bringing a lot of criticism for Munawar. Munawar was introduced as a second contestant in the show after . Responding to one of the criticism online that reads the show is now about a ‘casteist Muslim collaborating with a casteist Hindu’, and not about ‘the face of liberal ideologies and conservative ideology’, to which the comedian responded, " Too soon to judge!!! Ek post dekh ke mujhe gaali de rahe ho bhai? Chalo koi baat nahi internet pe yeh aasan he. Haters ko face karke saamne khade rehne ka gudda ‘IMAAN’ ke mazboot hone se hi aata he. Aapka certificate nahi chahiye. Janta decides karegi. By the way 27th Feb." Also Read - Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show?

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best ACTOR- Webseries Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui scared of Kangana Ranaut? Controversial comic opens up [Exclusive]

In an interaction with Bollywoodlife Munawar was quizzed if he was scared of Kangana Ranaut, to which he said, " No, there is nothing to fear. Woh zyada se zyada kya karegi. I mean the most she can do is throw me out of the show. It is an entertainment show no one is there to kill one another. Also, I am aware that she is a woman with a very strong point of view. But then even I have strong opinions. It is just two people with that mindset." Adding why he chose to be a part of the show he said, " I want to show the world the real Munawar Faruqui. I am no different from the audience of ALT Balaji and MX Player that travels in a train and catches up on some entertainment in his or her free time. I am also someone who travels on local trains. Also, people should take entertainment as entertainment and not make everything a matter of debate. I feel news channels show more violence than reality shows." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt gives befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut; Deepika Padukone reveals why she never worked with Salman Khan and more