's show Lock Upp is already gaining popularity among the masses. 16 contestants have been locked up in a jail and fans are excited to know who behaves how. Among the 16 contestants is . The actress had made it to the headlines as she accused husband of fame of domestic violence. A controversy took place after Nisha lodged a complaint in police against Karan Mehra. Now, in her interviews ahead of Lock Upp, Nisha has spoken at length about Karan Mehra, their 4-year-old son Kavish and more. Even inside the jail, she isn't holding herself back from talking about the episode.

To , she stated that her 4-year-old son Kavish does not ask about his father much as he is used to Karan being away for shoots. "He very rarely asks as his father was always away shooting for a show in another city. They were not in touch every day. Their bond was not like they would talk to each other on calls every day. Whatever moments were there was created by me mostly. I would tell him to come sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you'll be gone," she said. Further, she revealed that their son is seeing a behaviour therapist so that nothing has an adverse effect on him.

She was quoted saying, "They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age-limited facts, things that his brain can accept."

Earlier, Karan Mehra had penned a note talking about how he is missing his son. He had shared throwback videos of him playing with his son.