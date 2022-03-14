Lock Upp: Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant CONFIRMED to enter Kangana Ranaut's show

Lock Upp just got interesting. 's show will soon have its 14th contestant entering the jail. The contestant is none other than TV actor . He is soon going to add spice to the show. For the unaverse, Ali Merchant is Sara Khan's ex-husband. She is currently inside the Lock Upp trying to make a space for herself among audiences hearts. Sara and Ali who had been a couple for a good amount of time tied the knot with each other inside the Bigg Boss 4 house. But just in two months, they called it quits. Fans had slammed them and called their marriage a publicity stunt. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut and more- Check out what these celebs said about Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting film

The promo of Ali Merchant being the next contestant of the show is out now. The caption of the show itself links him to Sara. It states that Sara's past is now going to be her present. Check out the promo below:

Earlier, Sara had called her wedding to Ali Merchant a 'nightmare'. She had quoted to DNA, "My marriage turned out to be a nightmare. I am deeply hurt by his behaviour. I gave him a thousand chances before I called off the relationship. But now we are separate and I believe in the saying that all that happens, happens for good. I don't want to look back. I want to see forward and do better work than before." She had reportedly revealed that Ali cheated on her. We are pretty interested to see what happens in Lock Upp next!