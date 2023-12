Gear Up, People. The giant OTT platform Netflix is all to set to bring you video games based on your popular web series Squid Game and Money Heist. Both the series are immensely popular on the OTT platform, and it would be interesting to see how the video games will be designed. It is said that Netflix will be launching the videos games next year in 2024. The announcement was made by Mike Verdu, vice president of Netflix Games on Wednesday via a blog post.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Squid Game 2: Singer Yang Dong-geun reveals the strict diktat cast and crew follow to prevent leak from sets

Netflix to launch total 86 video games in 2024

Also Read - Top 10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Also Read - Yu Yu Hakusho: 5 reasons why Netflix's latest Japanese live-action anime starring Takumi Kitamura is for global audience

Trending Now

We have heard that Netflix is turning no stone unturn to cash in on the excitement of game and video players. Licensed from Rockstar Games, Three Grand Theft Auto games were already released on Thursday by Netflix games. We hear that those who are already Netflix subscribers can sign up in advance to play these games. All the 86 games will start soon on Netflix and are free for mobile Netflix subscribers to play.

Watch this video below

Sonic Mania Plus' and many other original to be launced by Netflix

It will be interesting to see which game will become Netflix users favourite one. As of now Money Heist, Sonic Mania Plus, and Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit and others are going to be launched o Netflix. The OTT platform will also announce other games soon mostly which will be based on their original show titles.