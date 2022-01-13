The whole world echoed with praise for Squid Game after the Korean show hit Netflix. Squid Game won a Golden Globe Award with veteran actor Oh Yeong Su winning the actor for the Best Supporting Actor. Now, Squid Game has got its first SAG award nomination. This is the first time that a Korean show has got a nomination in the award. The cast and crew are over the moon. Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role took to his social media handle to express his happiness. On the show, he played the role of a debt-ridden father who wants money to get custody of his only child. It was an evocative performance and left us riveted. Also Read - Looop Lapeta trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin race against time in what looks like a faithful remake of Run Lola Run

In a note, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae wrote, "I'm speechless and beyond excited to be nominated, not just individually but for our entire Squid Game team! I vividly remember the precious moments we shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games. On top of the unforgettable memories we share, today's SAG Awards nominations will be remembered as a precious and touching moment." Other members of the cast have also shared their joy. Anupam Tripathi who enacted the role of the Pakistani immigrant Abdul shared a post expressing his happiness.

Squid Game is written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk who worked on the show for many years. The series is being made for season two now. Squid Game has a star cast of Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Squid Game is available for viewing on Netflix.