One of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's projects that have been talked about since a long time is Heeramandi. Well, it is finally going to come on Netflix. There is immense excitement around it, as it will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 25 years in the industry. It is also his OTT debut. The show is based in the city of Lahore in the pre-Independence era. It seems it will be shot in the same place as Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is Goregaon. Scale is one of the highlights of any Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. As per ETimes, around 700 workers are working to complete the sets so that work can start early by February 2022. Both the movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heeramandi explore red light districts in a period setting. Also Read - Brahmastra: Fans unimpressed with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's on stage chemistry; say, 'So much awkwardness'

A source told ETimes, "The setting work of Heeramandi is currently going on. We are recreating a pre-independence Lahore. The set should be ready by January and shooting will begin only in February." Heeramandi explores the lives of courtesans who were a hidden part of the lives of the rich and famous of that era. It will also bring forth the cultural setting of that era. The series is about love, succession, betrayal and everything that played out in the famous kothas of that time. The strength of the show is of course in Bhansali's layered characters, trademark grandeur and great music. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; Brahmastra release date out; Urfi Javed again trolled and more

Earlier, sources told News18 that the cast includes as many as 8 female actors. Some of the prominent names are Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Diana Penty. The filmmaker has also roped in Juhi Chawla for a crucial cameo in the film. It seems she met Bhansali and immediately agreed for the role. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films have the reverence of the audiences. After all, he has given us gems like Devdas, Black, Padmavaat, Bajirao Mastani and all.