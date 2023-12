As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, 2023 witnesses the enthralling debut of renowned actors on the OTT platform. From established Bollywood names to promising newcomers, these artists are set to captivate audiences in their inaugural OTT performances in a series and film. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: The Railway Men, Farzi and more – Top 5 best web series on OTT that kept fans glued to screens

1. Bhuvan Bam - Taaza Khabar:

YouTube sensation turned actor, Bhuvan Bam, made his OTT debut with 'Taaza Khabar.' The show blended Bam's signature humor with a fresh take on current events, delivering a unique and entertaining news experience. Taaza Khabar is Bhuvan Bam’s statement that he is ready for the Bollywood big league. The show captures the ups and downs of life. This was Bhuvan's digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs turn doting parents as they attend their kids annual day at school [View Pics]

2. Dulquer Salmaan - Guns and Gulaabs:

South Indian heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan stepped into the digital realm with 'Guns and Gulaabs.' This action-packed thriller showcased Salmaan's versatility as he navigated the complexities of crime and passion. Dulquer Stepped into a long format show for the first time with Raj & DK's most loved series of 2023 Guns and Gulaabs, which also helped him to gain millions of love and appreciation from the audiences.

3. Kajol - The Trial:

Bollywood icon Kajol made a powerful entry into the OTT world with 'The Trial.' The series explored the intricacies of the legal system, featuring Kajol in a compelling role that left a lasting impact on audiences. Kajol has done an amazing job. A lawyer, a mother, a wife, she shows in every shade why she is one of the best actresses.

4. Shahid Kapoor - Farzi:

Shahid Kapoor took on a challenging role in 'Farzi,' a psychological thriller that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Kapoor's presence in the digital space added another layer of excitement to this much-anticipated release.The highly anticipated series is created by Raj & DK. The web series also marked the first acting collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and National award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Some even said that Shahid Kapoor's Ott debut was a total Paisa Vasool affair.

5. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda - The Archies:

Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies marked the debut of three star kids - Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. This coming-of-age drama showcased the trio's acting talents as they navigated the complexities of adolescence, friendship, and self-discovery. However, the movie falls short of being outstanding. It seems like a safe choice for the launch of these star kids. While their performances shine, they become the saving grace for an otherwise basic premise.