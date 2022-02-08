Shehnaaz Gill confirmed to star in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Read Exclusive Deets

is coming with a brand new show Lock Upp that claims to be the biggest ever show on OTT. The fans are going bonkers to know who will be the contestants to participate in this fearless how by . And here's BIG news that Bollywoodlife has got for you. A very well places source informs Bollywoodlife that India's favourite Shehnaaz Gill is the confirmed contestant on the show. YES! A source informs, " Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp". The reports suggest that in the show people will get love from the host of the show that is Kangana Ranaut or Lock Upp depending on how they behave in the most testing situations. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

The source further adds, " Shehnaaz rose like a phoenix in the most difficult challenge that life threw at her. And this show will be a cakewalk for her. It will be other contestants who will have two fear and she is the strongest and the most popular face on TV right now. The girl has become India's Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab Ki ". Recently we saw Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 15 finale where she gave a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla that left everyone teary eyed along with the host of the show . The superstar even asked Shehnaaz to move on in life.