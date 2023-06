One of the shows people are looking forward to on Netflix is Squid Game 2. The filming is going to start in July 2023. As of now, the script reading sessions are going on. The characters who are going to be there from the first season are Lee Jung-jae Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun. The makers have brought in more actors for the new season. There are a number of young idols and actors in the new season. Netflix has shared pics from the script reading sessions of the show. Korean tabloid media outlet Dispatch has made a revelation that has sent fans reeling. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V expected to return to acting six years after Hwarang? ARMY has a field day discussing suitable roles for the icon

They have said that Lee Jung-jae has asked for USD one million plus for every episode of Squid Game 2. This is a staggering fee. Netizens have had varied reactions on the same. While some said that series could have done without him, others said that he has asked for little money. They said if this was a Hollywood star he would have asked for a lot more moolah. Koreans said that while the West is unaware of him, Lee Jung-jae is one of the top stars of the Korean entertainment industry. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar gels with Aaditya Thackeray, The Girl from Plainville release date out and more

Lee Jung-jae picked up a number of awards for his performance in Squid Game 2. Members of Big Bang like T.O.P is also going to be part of the cast. Korean netizens are upset with that news. T.O.P was embroiled in a drug scandal. The other new members are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun. There are more additions too. The female cast has new faces like Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home); Jo Yu-ri, and actress Kang Ae-sim of Move To Heaven fame. Also Read - Squid Game 2 officially announced; director Hwang Dong-hyuk shares interesting deets that will make you EAGER for the show