The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma in a prominent role is all set to make its digital debut. Yes, you read that right! The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and is about Shalini Unnikrishnan's life which gets changed after her identity changes post she joins the ISIS terrorist organisation. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

As per reports, The Kerala Story's streaming rights have been acquired by Zee5. The Kerala Story will be released in January 2024 on ZEE5. No official confirmation has been made so far. The OTT platform has offered its subscribers the much-anticipated film that took the box office by storm. The film was released in theatres in May 2023 and managed to collect around Rs. 250 crores in India. The film grabbed a lot of controversies and became the talk of the town.

Watch The Kerala Story trailer

Earlier, ZEE5 had obtained rights for the film and was supposed to stream from 23rd June 2023, but the same could not happen due to political reasons. As per Varipus reports, The Kerala Story will undergo a recensoring process for U/A from A certificate and a few shots will be removed to avoid political issues. The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in main roles.