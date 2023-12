In the year 2023, Bollywood experienced a resurgence in the post-pandemic era. Alongside the blockbuster hits, there were several content-driven films that left a lasting impact. These movies stood out not only for their compelling narratives but also for the exceptional performances delivered by the cast. Here are five such films that you must watch before the year 2023 comes to an end. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal to Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur: Meet the stellar talent of the week

1. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai:

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Ltd, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee, captivated audiences with its spine-chilling storyline. This gut-wrenching film is definitely worth watching.

2. Zwigato:

Directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment, Zwigato, featuring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, tells an emotional tale that sheds light on the struggles faced by food delivery workers. Prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster.

3. Farrey:

Alizeh made her debut in the hard-hitting film, Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi. This movie offers a unique perspective on the education system, leaving the audience intrigued. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Sahil Mehta.

4. 12th Fail:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, stands out as one of the best films of 2023. With its brilliant storytelling and exceptional performances, this film has become a milestone in Indian cinema.

5. Joram:

Joram, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, is another outstanding film that gained recognition at film festivals and in the commercial space. Produced by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilms, and directed by Devashish Makhija, this survival drama is a true gem.