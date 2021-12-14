In the world of OTT, Sushmita Sen is touched by the love shown by Salman Khan for Aarya 2. Fans can watch Kurup on Netflix from December 17. Here is the lowdown... Also Read - Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Miheeka Bajaj's mom has the sweetest wish for the Baahubali hunk; Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends birthday love to the 'mightiest' — view posts

Aarya 2 gets praise from Salman Khan

Trust Salman Khan to do things differently. The hunk saw a poster of Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 on the road and did not lose any time to compliment her. The actor wrote, "Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u." As we know, Aarya 2 is also a thundering success like season one. Fans are loving Sushmita Sen on the show. She responded, "You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan...Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity!!!" The series airs on Disney + Hotstar and is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja and Dhamaka fame.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup to come on Netflix from December 17

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is coming on Netflix from December 17. The movie also stars Shobita Dhulipalia. Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran and others. Kurup got good reviews from the audience and critics. The movie is based on the life of the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. It came out in theatres on November 12, 2021.

Netflix slashes subscription rates

There is good news for fans of OTT. Netflix has substantially slashed rates. You can watch shows on phone and computer for a monthly of Rs 199.

Deep Water goes for direct OTT release

The erotic thriller Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will be releasing directly on OTT. It will air on the Hulu app in the US. Globally, it will come on Amazon Prime Video.

The other news is that Squid Game has got 3 nominations in the Golden Globes. The show won over the global audience with its gripping narrative and layered characters.