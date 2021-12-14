Trending OTT News Today: Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup gets OTT release date, Netflix slashes subscription rates and more

Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen is touched by Salman Khan's generosity in praising Aarya 2, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup to release on December 17 on Netflix and more