Vir Das to star in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp? Comedian REACTS to rumours

is coming up with a brand new reality show Lock Upp and there is a lot of speculations around who the contestants will be. It was Bollywoodlife that told you exclusively of Shehnaaz Gill being one of the final contestants in the show. And now there have been strong reports that actor-comedian Bir Das will be participating in the show. However, the actor has denied his participation and clarified that he will never be a part of this show even approached. Taking t his Twitter he wrote, " Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there's a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers.". Kangana Ranaut had recently slammed over his Two India comment and had called him a creepy man by sharing one of his old videos where he had Indian men worship women in the day and rape them in the night. " Example of creepy Indian man, who is good for nothing so he sells his sleaze for a living to the equally creepy and sexist-racist audience." She even demanded strict against him on his Two India viral video.

She said, " When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, 'These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...' he blamed Indians' sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas." Now these incidents are clear enough that the actor will NEVER participate in any shows or anything that Kangana is associated with. But never say never!