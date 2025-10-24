From Priyanka Chopra to Adarsh Gourav: Bollywood stars who left their imprint on Hollywood franchises
Toshani Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 24, 2025
Here are some Bollywood stars who have turned their status global by being a part of Hollywood franchises.
Ali Fazal’s appearance in Furious 7 helped in marking a milestone when it comes to Indian actors in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Adarsh Gourav played a pivotal role in Alien Earth, which is a part of the iconic Alien universe, making him gain popularity and acclaim.
Irrfan Khan played the role of Simon Masrani in Jurassic World, leaving his legacy in the Hollywood world as well.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of stylish villain Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, opposite Dwayne Johnson, and gained a lot of appreciation for the same.
Randeep Hooda impressed audiences worldwide with his detailed and strong performance in Extraction, where he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth.
Priyanshu Painyuli stood out in the global cast by portraying a ruthless underworld boss in Extraction.
Tabu proved that she is not just a legend in Bollywood but can also spread her gravitas and charm in Hollywood by starring as the enigmatic Sister Francesca in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy.
These Bollywood actors proved that Indian talent knows no border by making a name for themselves in the global film industry.
