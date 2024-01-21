Society Of The Snow and other horror survival dramas to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Jan 21, 2024
Society of the Snow follows 16 survivors of a plane crash in the Andes mountains who take desperate measures to stay alive.
Two climbing expeditions push their limits for glory on the world's highest peak, facing deadly consequences in Everest.
Two Danish explorers fight for survival amidst isolation and unforgiving polar conditions. Watch Against the Ice.
Chernobyl: Abyss is a chilling retelling of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and the heroic efforts to contain it.
Jessica Watson, a teenage sailor, defies the odds and embarks on a solo circumnavigation of the globe in True Spirit.
A Polish climber confronts his past while attempting to conquer the treacherous Broad Peak.
A young woman grapples with grief and mental illness in a surreal dystopian landscape. Watch Nowhere.
SOLO follows a surfer who falls off a cliff in a remote area and must do everything to survive.
Bird Box is the story of Sandra Bullock navigating a post-apocalyptic world blindfolded.
The Ritual follows 4 friends on a hiking trip and becomes a race for survival when they encounter pagan rituals and monstrous entities.
