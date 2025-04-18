Revisiting Akshay Kumar’s 10 Biggest Patriotic Blockbusters of all time before Kesari 2
Here's Akshay Kumar's 10 most successful movies
Mission Mangal: Released in 2019, This multi starred movie about India’s mission to Mars is the most successful film of Akshay Kumar’s career grossing over Rs 290+ crore
Sooryavanshi: This 2021cop drama film is a part of the part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which grossed over Rs 294 Crore at the Box Office
Rustom: Inspired from the K.M. Nanavati Case, this movie about a naval officer’s entanglement with corruption, adultery and much more made about 216 crores at the box office
Kesari: Based on the life of Havildar Ishar Singh and the Batlle of Saragarhi in 1897, this Historic drama film saw a massive success and collected Rs 207 crore
Airlift: A true story of India’s largest evacuation during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, this film featured a lot of catchy tracks, and an engaging storyline helped it in gathering Rs 128 Cr
Holiday: A Solider is Never Off-Duty: A race against time film about an undercover military intelligence soldier and sleeper cells filled with twists at every point which grossed over Rs 112 Cr at the Box Office
Sky Force: This war drama about Indian Air Force pilots featured a multi star cast with the likes of Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the female leads collected Rs 102 Cr across the box office
Gold: The 2018 film depicts the story of a coach with fractured dreams and a divided team fighting to get India’s first gold medal at the London Olympics, the film grossed over Rs 105 Cr
Gabbar is Back: A common man turned vigilante themed film with a loaded casting and catchy dialogues helped this film gather about Rs 97 Cr
Baby: A story about India’s elite spies and the enemies they neutralise all while taking care of the family, this classic spy thriller movie grossed about Rs 95 Cr at the box Office
