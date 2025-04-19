Sinners to Vicky Donor: New films and re-releases you must watch in theatres
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2025
Here’s 9 Movies You should be on the lookout for this Friday
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kesari Chapter 2- The Saga Continues: This court room Drama about the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh features Akshay, Kumar and R Madhavan in key roles
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sinners: This Michael B. Jordan starrer film take us to twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to start their lives again as they leave their troubled lives behind
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paddington in Peru: After Paddington finds his aunt has gone missing from the home for retired bears, he and the brown family head to the jungles of Peru to find her
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Donor: The popular Ayushman Khurana film has returned to the big screens, and will impress through its timeless humour and unmatched heartfelt message
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghaati: This film about former victim turned criminal must get herself out of the illegal weed trade due to a series of unforeseen events before it’s too late
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sneaks: This animated film is about a designer sneaker who finds himself lost in New York City and must find his sister in a race against time
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chaurya Paatam: A comedic journey of four criminals inspired from movies decide to rob the most peaceful village of India but change their plans due to unforeseen events
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sachein: The re-release of cult classic romantic film is about Vijay promising his friend Genelia that she'll fall for him within 30 days after she rejects his love
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Magic: This musical treat is about four teenagers who get bored from their mundane college life and come together to compose an original song for an upcoming college fest
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat to Squid Games, Famous OTT shows returning with new seasons
Find Out More