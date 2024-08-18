Stree 2 and more Bollywood horror films that became blockbuster hits at the box office

Janhvi Sharma Source: Instagram/Twitter | Aug 18, 2024

Stree's net collection stands at Rs 129.83 crores in 8 weeks after its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It collected Rs 182 crores worldwide. On Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munjya's worldwide collection stands at Rs 125 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munjya collected Rs 101.6 crores after 6 weeks of collection.

Source: Google

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 265.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's film collected Rs 184.32 crores at the Indian BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan on Netflix collected Rs 213.55 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitaan collected Rs 147.97 crores at the Indian BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya on JioCinema collected Rs 94.91 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya collected Rs 68.99 crores at Indian BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

