Stree 2 and more Bollywood horror films that became blockbuster hits at the box office
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 18, 2024
Stree's net collection stands at Rs 129.83 crores in 8 weeks after its release.
It collected Rs 182 crores worldwide. On Disney Plus Hotstar.
Munjya's worldwide collection stands at Rs 125 crores.
Munjya collected Rs 101.6 crores after 6 weeks of collection.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 265.5 crore.
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's film collected Rs 184.32 crores at the Indian BO.
Shaitaan on Netflix collected Rs 213.55 crores.
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitaan collected Rs 147.97 crores at the Indian BO.
Bhediya on JioCinema collected Rs 94.91 crores.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya collected Rs 68.99 crores at Indian BO.
