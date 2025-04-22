Sunny Deol's Jaat roars past Rs 100 Cr worldwide, is 4th Bollywood blockbuster of 2025

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2025

Jaat has stormed the box office as it grosses over Rs 100 Cr worldwide collection

Jaat roared past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 12 days and marks an epic comeback for Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol returns with his 'Dhai Kilo ka Haath' in peak form as the justice-driven hero

Set in 2009, the story follows ex-LTTE Ranatunga’s (Randeep Hooda) discovery of a hidden treasure

Him and his brother Somulu (Vineet Singh) are then pulled into a world of crime, power and violence

The film mirrors the energy of Lord Ram vs. Ravana, with Jaat as the centre of righteous force

Deol delivers intensity and gritty action where every fight feels real and earned for his fans

Hooda adds depth to Ranatunga with his acting and makes him a realistically vulnerable villain

Vineet Singh’s Somulu is also cold and ruthless which adds an extra layer of menace to the plot

