10 Best Hema Malini Saree looks in this Karwa Chauth

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2024

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini turns 76 today. With her movies, the actress has always enchanted the audience.

Whether it's playing solid character or her dance performances, Hema Malini has managed to steal hearts whenever she appeared on screen.

But just like her wonderful characters and movies, our Dream Girl has cast a spell many times with her beautiful saree appearances.

So if you are looking for some subtle and hatke inspiration this Karwa Chauth, these Hema Malini sarees should be in your wardrobe.

What makes Hema's saree game stand out always is how traditional she appears in Kanjivaram sarees.

She strikes a perfect balance in the option for sublte or vibrant colours from time-to-time.

The Sholay actress effortlessly carries herself with elegance in a saree. So if you get inspired by her looks this season, you will also bring a similar aura.

While Hema mostly opts for a bun hairstyle, you can also let your loose hair look in these sarees.

Some people prefer keeping their saree look minimal instead of going all glittery and OTT. The veteran actress and politician is someone to look forward to.

If you are wondering how to accentuate your saree look, all these photos and inspiration will help you accentuate your overall look.

