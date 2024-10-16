10 Best Hema Malini Saree looks in this Karwa Chauth
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 16, 2024
Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini turns 76 today. With her movies, the actress has always enchanted the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Whether it's playing solid character or her dance performances, Hema Malini has managed to steal hearts whenever she appeared on screen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But just like her wonderful characters and movies, our Dream Girl has cast a spell many times with her beautiful saree appearances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So if you are looking for some subtle and hatke inspiration this Karwa Chauth, these Hema Malini sarees should be in your wardrobe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What makes Hema's saree game stand out always is how traditional she appears in Kanjivaram sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She strikes a perfect balance in the option for sublte or vibrant colours from time-to-time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sholay actress effortlessly carries herself with elegance in a saree. So if you get inspired by her looks this season, you will also bring a similar aura.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While Hema mostly opts for a bun hairstyle, you can also let your loose hair look in these sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Some people prefer keeping their saree look minimal instead of going all glittery and OTT. The veteran actress and politician is someone to look forward to.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you are wondering how to accentuate your saree look, all these photos and inspiration will help you accentuate your overall look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 South Indian stars who denied doing big budget Bollywood films
Find Out More