10 Best Keerthy Suresh saree looks to turn heads this festive season
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 17, 2024
South actress Keerthy Suresh turns 31 today.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh's some popular movies include Geethaanjali, Rajini Murugan, Mahanati and many more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While her movies and performances often win hearts, Keerthy's saree game is also on point.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is quite versatile with her saree looks, often tries different looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For this festive season, Keerthy Suresh should definitely be your inspiration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From printed to gorgette to Kanjivaram, Keerthy wears all kinds of sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She's often seen wearing bright colours, which are perfect for the festive season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This bright blue saree is one such example, which will make you stand out this festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Often, she goes minimal with her jewellery, when she wears a heavy studded saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So take a look at these sarees and pick your favourite one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar and other Top 10 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More