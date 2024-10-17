10 Best Keerthy Suresh saree looks to turn heads this festive season

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2024

South actress Keerthy Suresh turns 31 today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh's some popular movies include Geethaanjali, Rajini Murugan, Mahanati and many more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While her movies and performances often win hearts, Keerthy's saree game is also on point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress is quite versatile with her saree looks, often tries different looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For this festive season, Keerthy Suresh should definitely be your inspiration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From printed to gorgette to Kanjivaram, Keerthy wears all kinds of sarees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She's often seen wearing bright colours, which are perfect for the festive season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This bright blue saree is one such example, which will make you stand out this festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Often, she goes minimal with her jewellery, when she wears a heavy studded saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So take a look at these sarees and pick your favourite one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar and other Top 10 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More