10 Best Vidya Balan sarees to bring elegance to your Diwali look
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 25, 2024
Vidya Balan is one of the few Bollywood actresses who prefers to always wear a saree on every occasion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will drap a beautiful kanjivaram and also rock in a Georgette saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In movies too, we have seen several of her characters wear pretty sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is a perfect inspiration for those looking for glam, elegance and simplicity this Diwali festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What makes Vidya Balan a stunner in these sarees is the confidence with which she carries herself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Whether it's the main Laxmi Puja or the pre-festivities, her sarees should be in your wardrobe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Along with her pretty sarees, you can also take hairstyle inspiration from Vidya Balan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Usually, Vidya opts for an elbow-length blouse, which makes her saree look even classier.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will soon treat us to some new looks in her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As it's a Diwali release, why not channel your inner Vidya Balan with these saree looks this Diwali?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 best gripping Tamil thriller films to watch on OTT
Find Out More