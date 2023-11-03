10 fascinating Korean beauty trends you must try
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Using hanbang ingredients which are medicinal herbs can help in anti-ageing and problems related to pigmentation.
Korean beauty products have the right balance of plant and animal derived acids which layers your skin and gives it a smooth and even look.
Centella Asiatica, an ingredient present in products to calm down the skin, is a huge hit in the market.
It’s advisable to use microbiome-friendly skincare which benefits the skin and causes no irritation.
Including milk in your body care products will help you to get a healthy and glowing skin.
Every person should try the ‘clean beauty’ trend where we can use products that are free of chemical and artificially added ingredients.
Korean products that include Ceramides and detoxifying products are super beneficial.
K-beauty trends have seen a rise in the ‘minimalistic’ concept which includes using minimal and simple skincare products that best suit your skin.
Retinol is a powerful skincare product which is vital for having an anti-ageing skin look.
Carrot seed oil has been used in Korea over the past 10 years for its anti-inflammatory qualities.
