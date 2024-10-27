10 glamorous Triptii Dimri looks to rock this Diwali 2024
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 27, 2024
Triptii Dimri is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While her full-fledged debut was Laila Majnu, it is Animal that made her widely popular.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Triptii is loved for her amazing talent and impeccable fashion sense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If one takes a look at her sarees, they look very festive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even the lehengas she wears will make you shine this Diwali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you like to keep it simple, Triptii Dimri shows how itis done.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She carries every outfit with perfection and you can too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So we hope you have noted down pointers to look as gorgeous as Triptii this Diwali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' gorgeous fashion sense will definitley make you the centre of attention this festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Top 8 Bollywood celebs who played ghosts on screen
Find Out More