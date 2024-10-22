10 gorgeous Parineeti Chopra saree looks to dazzle you this Diwali
Pooja Darade
| Oct 22, 2024
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra turns 36 today.
The actress made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl in 2011.
Parineeti is known for her amazing acting talent and also her melodious voice.
She made her singing debut with the song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' for the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu in 2017.
While her vibrant energy is often praised, Chopra's fashion sense is also quite discussed.
Often, we have seen the actress wear some beautiful sarees, which would be perfect for the festive look.
If you are looking for some unique inspiration for Diwali 2024, these sarees should definitely be on the list.
Along with her career and fashion, Parineeti Chopra also inspired people with her fitness journey.
In 2023, the actress married politician Raghav Chadha in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2024, she impressed everyone with her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila.
Thanks For Reading!
