Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill's viral photos that capture the essence of their bond

On Guru Randhawa's birthday, we give you a lowdown on his best moments with friend Shehnaaz Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Perfect Company

Both Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill look adorable as they smile, lean on each other and share a warm cuddle.

Adorable Couple

Fans won’t mind to see them as a cute couple, but they are also happy to see them as friends.

A Warm Bond

Fans adore the couple for the warmth that exudes from their bond.

Best Onscreen Jodi

Even though this was for a song, this passion wouldn't have been possible sans their real-life friendship.

It Comes Easily

Their effortless chemistry is unmissable.

Spending Time Together

This photo taken during a Diwali explain how comfortable Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa feel when they are together.

A True Friendship

Setting friendship goals for their fans.

Vibing Together

At the Diwali bash, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill matched dance steps and posed for photos.

Flawless Off-screen Chemistry

Even though this was a BTS moment from Shehnaaz and Guru’s popular video, their chemistry caught everyone’s attention.

