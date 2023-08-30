Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill's viral photos that capture the essence of their bond

On Guru Randhawa's birthday, we give you a lowdown on his best moments with friend Shehnaaz Gill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Both Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill look adorable as they smile, lean on each other and share a warm cuddle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans won’t mind to see them as a cute couple, but they are also happy to see them as friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans adore the couple for the warmth that exudes from their bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though this was for a song, this passion wouldn't have been possible sans their real-life friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their effortless chemistry is unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This photo taken during a Diwali explain how comfortable Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa feel when they are together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Setting friendship goals for their fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the Diwali bash, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill matched dance steps and posed for photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though this was a BTS moment from Shehnaaz and Guru’s popular video, their chemistry caught everyone’s attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
