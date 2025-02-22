10 K-Drama OSTs That Will Touch Your Heart
Here are some soulful OSTs from your favourite Kdramas to add in your playlist!
Vidhi
Feb 22, 2025
STAY WITH ME by Chanyeol and Punch from Goblin captures the romantic atmosphere of the show.
YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING from Descendants Of The Sun embodies the longing of the main characters.
PARADISE by T-MAX from Boys Over Flower remains nostalgic for many Kdrama fans.
MY DESTINY from My Love From the Star is a romantic ballad song.
DREAM by Suzy and Baekyun from Dream High is a sweet song that captures the aspirations of the characters.
BEAUTIFUL by Crush from Goblin is a soulful emotional song.
EVERYTIME by Chen & Punch is a sweet upbeat love song that adds soul to the drama.
RESET from School 2015 is a powerful, emotional hip-hop track with impactful vocals.
SAY YES from Moon Lovers captures the lovely moments of the tragic drama.
FLOWER from Crash Landing On You expresses blossoming love between the main characters.
Thanks For Reading!
