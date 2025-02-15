10 K-Pop Anthems from Your Favorite Bands!

Must listen Kpop bangers!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Dynamite by BTS is a disco-pop song with an explosion of pure joy and positive vibes.

Kiil This Love by BLACKPINK is a fierce track showcasing their strong vocals and girl-crush concept.

Love shot by EXO is a hot vibe, catchy song with intense choreo.

Feel Special by TWICE is a heartfelt and empowering song about finding your worth and belonging.

Crazy Form by ATEEZ is a high-energy song, that’ll make you dance.

Love Dive by IVE depicts fresh energy, and visuals make this a standout track.

Butter by BTS is another catchy and smooth track, with a retro vibe.

Super by SEVENTEEN is a powerful song with high energy.

Smart by LESSARAFIM is a dancing song that will make you groove.

Apt by ROSE is a catchy song, inspired by a Korean drinking game.

Fighting by BSS is a high-energy song, that will boost your mood immediately.

Thanks For Reading!

