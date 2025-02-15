10 K-Pop Anthems from Your Favorite Bands!
Must listen Kpop bangers!
Vidhi
| Feb 15, 2025
Dynamite by BTS is a disco-pop song with an explosion of pure joy and positive vibes.
Kiil This Love by BLACKPINK is a fierce track showcasing their strong vocals and girl-crush concept.
Love shot by EXO is a hot vibe, catchy song with intense choreo.
Feel Special by TWICE is a heartfelt and empowering song about finding your worth and belonging.
Crazy Form by ATEEZ is a high-energy song, that’ll make you dance.
Love Dive by IVE depicts fresh energy, and visuals make this a standout track.
Butter by BTS is another catchy and smooth track, with a retro vibe.
Super by SEVENTEEN is a powerful song with high energy.
Smart by LESSARAFIM is a dancing song that will make you groove.
Apt by ROSE is a catchy song, inspired by a Korean drinking game.
Fighting by BSS is a high-energy song, that will boost your mood immediately.
