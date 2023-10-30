10 Must Visit places in Pakistan where famous movie scenes were shot
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Hunza Valley is well known for its amazing mountain scenic beauty which served as a backdrop for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.
Shor Sharaba which is a yet another Pakistani comedy movie made use of Skardu’s rugged mountain terrain.
Swat Valley is one of the most famous places for shooting movies thanks to its beautiful rivers flowing around the rush meadows. The film Maalik was shot there.
Bachaana, a rom-com, was shot in the hill stations of Murree's scenic beauty.
Thar Desert which also spans to Pakistan was utilised for the shooting of Moor, a drama movie.
Karachi Se Lahore, which is a movie about a road trip from Karachi to Lahore covers the beauty of both the cities and the distance in between.
One of Hunza Valley’s towns, Karimabad was also featured in a series called Tum Kon Piya.
Zinda Bhaag was shot in Lahore which also includes scenes from the historic town of Uch Sharif.
Gidh, a Pakistan horror-thriller was shot in Gwardar, an astounding coastal city with a lot of beaches.
