10 Step Korean nighttime skincare routine to get glowing skin in the morning
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
To get rid of all the dirt, the Koreans do a double cleansing during their PM routine, first using cleansing oils and then a mild cleanser.
Exfoliation is a part of the weekly PM routine in K-beauty routines. After cleansing, it is best to do this because it eliminates dead skin cells.
Never neglect to tone your skin in the evening with a mild, alcohol-free toner.
Apply a skin-softening lotion in the evening that is enhanced with beneficial ingredients like sake or ceramides.
After using the skin-softening lotion for hydration, repeat the essence step application, just like you did in the AM.
Use a serum to replenish your skin during the PM routine to help with any target skin issues you may have.
Use a spot treatment to dry up the marks if you have skin that is prone to acne.
An essential component of the Korean PM skincare routine is the eye cream. Thus, take good care of the delicate skin around your eyes.
A sleeping mask is a crucial component of the PM skincare routine as it provides your skin with deep moisture and hydration.
Applying a thick and nourishing layer of lip sleeping mask to your delicate lips completes the nighttime Korean skincare routine.
